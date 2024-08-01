Megan Moroney opens up on Morgan Wallen dating rumours

Megan Moroney addresses Morgan Wallen dating rumours

Megan Moroney, Country singer, has addressed rumours regarding dating Morgan Wallen.



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast Wednesday, Moroney got candid about the long lived dating speculations, rooting since 2022.

“It was never a relationship,” the Tennessee Orange singer revealed.

The 26-year-old country singer met Wallen, 31, before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She was still a senior in college at that time.

“So we were friends for a long time,” she said. “[But] we were not just friends.”

Although with a “little thing,” going on, the I’m Not Pretty singer made clear that they were “never officially dating.”

The Georgia native also shared that it wasn’t “hard” keeping their affair a secret because of the Wasted On You hitmaker’s “very private” way of life.

“Like I said we weren’t exclusively dating ever and I think both of our schedules… like when we would try to hang out it’d be like, okay, we have this one day of the whole month where we’re both maybe in town.”

Although trying to “avoid” opening up about the nature of their relationship for years, the artist opened up because she thought enough “time has passed.”