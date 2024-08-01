50 Cent recalls Eminem helped him perform at 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent reflects on his relationship with Eminem at 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent has recently recalled how Eminem helped him perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the rapper revealed, “They didn’t want me there.”

“Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it,” explained the In da Club crooner.

50 Cent stated, “When that happens, you go, 'Damn, so you just lost Eminem because you didn’t bring 50? Damn. All right.”

“Bring 50 then.' But if it was up to them, they would not have me there,” remarked the rapper.

50 Cent told the outlet, “I’m the surprise. I’m not on the bill at all.”

“But they couldn’t get Em to do it without me,” he added.

Eminem mentioned the rapper “is like a brother to me”.

“50 has proven again and again that there’s really nothing he can’t do, and nobody gets in the way of him getting it done,” added the Mockingbird crooner.

Earlier in January 2023, 50 Cent disclosed that he was making the 2002 movie 8 Mile into a TV show during an appearance on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel.

The rapper pointed out at the time, “I'm gonna bring his 8 Mile to television.”

“It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100,” stated 50 Cent.

He added, “I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it.”