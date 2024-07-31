Prince Harry set to receive 'small bonus' in inheritance amid Royal Family fallout

Harry will receive £7 million from a trust fund established by his great-grandmother

Prince Harry is set to inherit millions of pounds as he approaches his 40th birthday next month, described by a royal expert as a "small bonus" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 39-year-old will receive £7 million from a trust fund established by his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, who allocated a significant portion of her estimated £70 million wealth to it.

With Harry's share amounting to around 10 percent, the inheritance raises questions about how the Queen Mother might view the situation, especially in light of Harry's recent rift with the Royal Family.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggests that Harry's great-grandmother, whom he affectionately called "Gan Gan," would likely be saddened by the family discord given their close relationship.

She told OK! Magazine: “The Queen Mother loved her great grandchildren…and they adored her sense of humour.”

Bond went on to describe how she would often do impressions of some of her great-grandchildren’s favourite characters which would have them in stitches.

“But,” she continued, “I’m afraid the Queen Mother would have been mightily disappointed to see history repeating itself as Harry fell in love with a divorced American woman and then left royal life and went to live abroad… almost in exile, like her brother in law King Edward VIII, who abdicated for the love of Wallis Simpson.”

The royal correspondent said that she believes that the Queen Mother would have been angry at Harry and Meghan for the things they have said about the Firm.

Discussing the money itself, Bond said: “For most of us, an inheritance of several million pounds would be utterly life changing.... for Harry and Meghan, it will be a small bonus compared to their commercial earnings. Nevertheless, I’m sure it will be greatly appreciated by Harry who, I’m sure, has nothing but fond memories of his great grandmother… or Gan Gan as he called her.”

She also said the money would likely be greatly appreciated in light of Harry and Meghan’s growing security costs.

When the Duke of Sussex stepped down as a working royal in 2020, he was subsequently stripped of his Metropolitan Police bodyguards.

The committee deciding on security for royalty, VIPs and senior public figures, known as Ravec, withdrew Harry’s state-funded security when he left the Firm.