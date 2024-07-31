Sandra Bullock thrilled to return to Practical Magic 2

Sandra Bullock expresses her excitement for Practical Magic 2

Sandra Bullock is really excited to make a comeback for Practical Magic 2 alongside Nicole Kidman.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, “Sandra’s really excited about Practical Magic 2.”

“Nicole is someone she adores, and she can’t wait to spend more time with her,” shared an insider.

Earlier, Nicole and Sandra confirmed that they would “return as witchy sisters Sally and Gillian Owens,” respectively after 25 years of their original movie

The outlet reported that the sequel would be based on another novel from Alice Hoffman’s series.

Another source told the outlet that the plot details remain under wraps, however, Nicole and Sandra believed the story “is worth revisiting”.

“Warner Bros. hopes to get the movie release in 2025. Plus, they’re pumped about making another movie together,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Nicole spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the story line for the upcoming movie.

She stated, “You have to ask Sandy but, you know, it’s still in [the early stages].”