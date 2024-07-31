Prince William issues big statement ahead of Kate Middleton’s biography

Prince William released a powerful statement ahead of an exclusive biography of his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.



On July 31, the Prince of Wales shared an uplifting message on the occassion of World Ranger Day with a meaningful video, featuring officials from the rangers.

The caption alongside the video reads, "Over the past year, 140 rangers have tragically lost their lives on the frontline against #illegalwildlifetrade."

"Rangers play an integral role in protecting our wildlife & #UnitedforWildlife has been privileged to work with inspiring rangers to #endwildlifecrime."

Moreover, the future King of England penned another tributary note for rangers on the Instagram story of Prince and Princess of Wales official page.

He wrote, "Every day, rangers are risking their lives to stay one step ahead of poachers."

"They risk intimidation, violence and even death to protect some of our planet's most precious wildlife from being poached to extinction."

I'll continue to do all I can to raise awareness of their plight and shine a light on their important work. W."

Photo/Instagram

Notably, William's remarks came ahead of Kate's biography release which will unfold rare details about Princess.