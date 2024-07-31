Prince William issues big statement ahead of Kate Middleton’s biography

Prince William released a powerful statement ahead of an exclusive biography of his cancer-stricken wife Kate Middleton.
On July 31, the Prince of Wales shared an uplifting message on the occassion of World Ranger Day with a meaningful video, featuring officials from the rangers.
The caption alongside the video reads, "Over the past year, 140 rangers have tragically lost their lives on the frontline against #illegalwildlifetrade."
"Rangers play an integral role in protecting our wildlife & #UnitedforWildlife has been privileged to work with inspiring rangers to #endwildlifecrime."
Moreover, the future King of England penned another tributary note for rangers on the Instagram story of Prince and Princess of Wales official page.
He wrote, "Every day, rangers are risking their lives to stay one step ahead of poachers."
"They risk intimidation, violence and even death to protect some of our planet's most precious wildlife from being poached to extinction."
I'll continue to do all I can to raise awareness of their plight and shine a light on their important work. W."
Notably, William's remarks came ahead of Kate's biography release which will unfold rare details about Princess.
Lisa Kudrow opens up about early career setbacks before finding fame with 'Friends'
Chino XL is famous for his album 'Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary'
Stephen Curry and Irish Wish star Ayesha Curry tied the knot on July 30, 2011
Hailey Bieber debunks claims of 'stealing' husband Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s daughter is taking on crucial role in the family
'House of Dragon's' debut is due on August 4, before that several leaked clips are making rounds