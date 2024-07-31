Princess Anne raises eyebrows over training methods for Princess Charlotte

Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte are seemingly growing closer as the two share crucial roles in the future of the royal family.

While the Princess Royal has taken the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton under her wing to train her as ‘Standby Queen,’ there are some things not appreciated by the royals, a Palace insider told Woman’s Day Magazine.

The source revealed that Anne is “inadvertently” giving Charlotte “some juicy gossip on the family by going through some of the worst faux pas a royal can make, from her uncle [Prince Harry] partying in Nazi uniforms to Beatrice's dreadful fascinator at her parents' wedding.”

The Palace may have raised concerns over Anne sharing this information with a nine-year-old, however, Kate appears to be confident in her daughter’s training.

According to the insider, Kate and William are “thrilled” and “couldn't imagine a better role model than Anne, who is renowned for her work ethic and impregnable support for the King.”

Moreover, Kate also hopes that Charlotte also receives the same “candid tough love” when she officially joined the royal family.

Describing the bond between the Princess Royal and the future Princess Royal, the source said, “They're talking ALL the time about everything and anything.”

They further added, “Women’s football, sailing, horses, ballet, fashion, manners... Essentially she's foolproofing Charlotte into becoming the perfect princess and standby queen.”