Chino XL, rap legend, dies at 50

Chino XL, rapper and actor, whose real name was Derek Keith Barbosa, has passed away at the age of 50.

His family announced his peaceful passing at home on Sunday via his Instagram account, without disclosing the cause of death.

“Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie,” the statement shared.

“Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness and ability to be super realistic,” Chino XL’s daughters added in a joint message.

“The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.”

Chino XL, born in the Bronx and raised in East Orange, New Jersey, began his music career in the duo Art of Origin alongside Kerri Chandler, signing with Def Jam Recordings in 1991.

The rapper released several more albums, including I Told You So (2001), Poison Pen (2006), and Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary (2012).

Throughout his career, he collaborated with notable artists such as Kool G Rap, Proof, J. Dilla, and B-Real.

In addition to his music, Chino XL also pursued an acting career, appearing in films like Alex & Emma and TV shows like CSI: Miami, The Young and the Restless, and Reno 911!