Eminem confronts Slim Shady for nearly ending his life and career

Em bid farewell to Shady in his latest conceptual album ‘The Death of Slim Shady: Coup De Grâce’

Eminem is finally confronting Slim Shady for nearly ending not only his career, but also his life.

As part of Complex’s July 2024 cover story, the 51-year-old rapper engaged in a “spirited conversation” with an AI-generated version of Slim Shady, aptly titled Slim Shady vs. Marshall Mathers: The Face-Off.

“I invented you because my life was f***ed up. My music was going nowhere and I was broke,” Em told Slim, reflecting on the turbulent period when he released Slim Shady (1997) and The Slim Shady LP (1999).

The Rap God continued, “You didn’t fix anything. You actually made that s*** worse. You’re the reason I had to self-medicate. Because of you I almost lost my f***ing career, my f***ing family, my life.”

He emphasised, “Life’s been great since you’ve been gone.”

Earlier this month, Eminem, born Marshall Mathers III, bid farewell to his most iconic persona in his latest project, a conceptual album titled The Death of Slim Shady: Coup De Grâce.



“Look, man. I’ve grown up, bro. My fanbase has grown up. The world’s changed,” Em told Shady.

Despite this growth, his past continued to haunt him.

“F***ing people are way more sensitive now. Every other week on TikTok, Gen-Z discovers you on Monday and cancels me on Tuesday,” Em expressed his frustration.