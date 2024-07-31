Ryan Reynolds shares reaction to Tom Holland’s brother cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds' honest reaction to Deadpool & Wolverine cameo

Ryan Reynolds has recently shared his reaction to Tom Holland's brother Harry Holland’s cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Green Lantern actor reshared the post of George Cottle on his Instagram Story and quipped, “This is how I find out?!? You tell me? Lots of Cameos in Deadpool.”

George wrote that when director Shawn Levy and star Ryan “set the bar so high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!! It may not be the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!”

Ryan added to Harry, “You smashed it my friend and dubbed him Haroldpool.”

Spider-Man star Tom didn’t make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine while his younger brother Harry who made a secret cameo in the new movie featuring Ryan and Hugh Jackman.



Speaking to Marvel Thailand, per Entertainment Weekly, Ryan and Hugh revealed they wanted to make a movie with Tom.



“If I could pick one, I’d love to play with Spider-Man. Tom Holland is amazing,” stated the Free Guy actor.



Hugh on the other hand added, “I agree. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young. We could pile on him and abuse him. You know, just yell at him.”

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.