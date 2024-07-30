Miley Cyrus' mother Tish reunites with daughter Noah Cyrus amid family feud

Tish Cyrus' reunion with Noah Cyrus in new photos

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish has recently reunited with her daughter Noah after three years in LA amid family feud.



On July 29, Tish and Noah appeared together for the first time in three years after their rumoured love triangle with Dominic Purcell via MailOnline.

Noah reportedly attended her mother’s wedding to Dominic because of her involvement with Dominic.

The photos obtained by the outlet showed the mother-daughter duo patching things up and looking happier than ever.

A source told the outlet, “The estranged mother and daughter spent over two hours at the centre that offers financial management and law advice.”

It came after Noah finally spoken out about the speculated love triangle involving her, her mum, and Dominic.

“Noah didn’t attend her mother’s wedding to Dominic because she has been involved with him before her mother began dating the actor,” said an insider while speaking to US WEEKLY.

Earlier this year, Tish confessed that she pursued Dominic after ending her 28-year marriage to ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus during Call Her Daddy podcast.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Noah was seeing Dominic when Tish started pursuing him”.

Tish, a mother of five, “was aware of her daughter's relationship with Dominic”.

The insider mentioned that Noah was “very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her”.