Harry Styles' waxwork unveiled at Cheshire Bakery where he worked as teenager

A life-sized waxwork of global superstar Harry Styles has made a special appearance at the village bakery where he worked as a teenager.



The striking figure of the Watermelon Sugar singer, dressed in a vibrant orange and gold outfit, is currently on display at W. Mandeville Bakery in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.

This impressive wax replica is en route to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool but is taking a nostalgic detour to the bakery that played a part in Styles' early life.

Styles even mentioned the bakery's popular treats during his 2010 The X Factor audition with Simon Cowell.

Bakery owner Simon Wakefield expressed his delight, saying, "It’s really good that he’s back – it’s lovely to see.

The waxwork looks so realistic; it's like having Harry here with us again." Fans are already going wild over the lifelike figure as it makes its memorable stop at the bakery.

Wakefield who hired Styles for his bakery job, reminisced about the star's early days. "You just expect him to move or blink; it looks quite surreal," he said.

"Harry was a pleasure to have working here. He was such a likeable lad—down-to-earth and easygoing. Customers often complimented him for his friendliness."