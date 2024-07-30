King Charles loses temper amid feud with Prince Harry, video goes viral

King Charles caught on camera with his angry mood while attending church service in Sandringham.



The 75-year-old lost his cool and appeared slightly frustrated while exiting St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday.

The monarch was seen speaking to his companions - thought to be aides - and seemed slightly disgruntled as he did so.

In the viral clip, the King appears to be tense and made several short-tempered hand gestures as he paused before making his way to the awaiting crowds, although the cause of the conversation is unclear.

After looking around, the British King appeared to be venting his frustrations to those he was with before walking on.

It's not the first time as Prince WiIliam and Harry's father has been seen in a series of 'cranky' displays as of late - including snapping at an aide on a trip to Jersey with the Queen, and growing cross at a page boy at the State opening of Parliament.



However, he appeared to be back to his normal cheery self just moments later to greet members of the public.



The King - who is continuing to receive treatment following a cancer diagnosis - looked dashing in a grey suit, purple tie and brown shoes. He was not joined by Camilla.

King Charles' outing comes amid rift with his younger son Harry. In his latest interview, the Duke reiterated his fear about security while in the UK, seemingly telling the royal family as his wife Meghan an their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won't return to the UK without police protection.