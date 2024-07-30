Ryan Reynolds reflects on his family life with wife Blake Lively and kids

Ryan Reynolds discusses about family life in a new podcast interview

Ryan Reynolds has recently reflected on his family life with wife Blake Lively and four kids.



Speaking on the latest episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on July 30, the Free Guy actor said, “Embrace the chaos.”

Ryan mentioned that he and Blake “have four kids — like, OK, nothing’s going to be tidy ever again”.

“But it will, though, when they all leave the house,” remarked the Buried actor.

Ryan also shared parenting advice from Blake and stated, “They’re all under our roof right now. The whole family’s under our roof right now. We have them all.’”

“And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?” he remarked.

Ryan opened up about his parental duties, saying, “It does get to you.”

“And it’s OK to be like, ‘I am dying.’ Because that’s gonna happen every other day,” he continued.

Ryan disclosed that nighttime is a “struggle because some of their kids can’t even go to sleep unless they are in our bed”.

The IF actor pointed out that he “loves to spread out and fall asleep normally again”.

“Just say, ‘Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment,’” added Ryan.

In an interview with Extra, Ryan discussed about the bond between Hugh Jackman and his youngest daughter at the movie’s July 22 premiere in New York City.

“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” he noted.

Ryan added, “[Jackman] got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”