Demi Lovato, fiancé Jordan Lutes welcome new addition in their lives

Demi Lovato, a renowned dog lover, has welcomed a new furry friend into her family!



The 31-year-old singer shared a heartwarming Instagram post on Sunday, July 28, featuring photos and a video of her new puppy, affectionately named "PICKLE."

The Let It Go singer’s fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, reposted the adorable carousel on his Instagram Stories. Just a week ago, Lovato announced the new addition to their family with an Instagram Stories snap, saying "Meet our new son Pickle."

The latest post showcases Lovato cuddling with Pickle, who's wrapped in a towel after a bath, in the lead photo.

The Heart Attack crooner Instagram post showcases her new puppy, Pickle, in various adorable scenarios.

One image features Pickle alongside a pickle-shaped dog toy, highlighting the inspiration behind the pup's name.

Another picture captures Pickle curiously gazing at his reflection in a mirror.

A video in the post shows Pickle tentatively navigating a flight of stairs. The carousel concludes with a heartwarming photo of Pickle alongside another dog.

Lovato's affection for pickles is well-known among her fans, and she even celebrated Halloween 2023 with her fiancé, Jutes, by dressing up in matching pickle costumes.

"We're kind of a big dill," she humorously captioned the post, showcasing their playful pickle-themed attire.



