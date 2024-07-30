Josh Hartnett explains why he chose to move outside Hollywood

Josh Hartnett opens up about moving away from LA to UK

Josh Hartnett has recently explained why he chose to move outside Hollywood.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Josh opened up about moving away from Los Angeles to UK countryside.

“Hollywood is more than a place; it's like a state of mind. If you're around people who are constantly talking about the movie business, your life is going to be pretty much one note. And I've never wanted that,” said the 46-year-old.

The Pearl Harbour actor stated, “I've always wanted to be around people generally doing lots of other things that would bring my mind off of my work and force me to grow in different directions.”

“To me, that's the spice of life,” he remarked.

Josh mentioned, “I think, was more interested in me because I lived outside of Hollywood. I think he was kind of thrown when he found out that I live in the countryside in England. He's like, 'Really? What do you do for fun?' 'We feed the goats.’”

“There's lots of fun, normal things to do, but we also have animals,” noted the Black Hawk Down actor.

The Oppenheimer actor pointed out, “We've got all this sort of stuff going on that is outside of, I guess, what the normal expectation is of an actor in Hollywood.”

“I just never really vibed with L.A. because I'm not a big fan of sitting in the car all day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Josh will appear in new movie, Trap, which will release in theatres on August 2.