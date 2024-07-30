Michael Polansky got down on one knee for Lady Gaga ‘several months’ ago

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had been dating for four years before becoming engaged

Lady Gaga recently slipped up about her engagement with Michael Polansky, but the affianced couple have actually been secretly engaged for months.

According to a new report by People Magazine, the couple got engaged “several months” ago but decided to keep the happy news private, sharing it only with close friends and family.

In fact, Polansky proposed well before Gaga's 38th birthday celebration in March 2024, though she avoided wearing her engagement ring publicly to keep the news under wraps.

An insider revealed to the outlet, “The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise."

“Everyone’s excited about them getting married,” the source added, with Gaga herself being “the happiest” she’s ever been with Polansky.

“They’re great together,” the insider continued. “He’s excited and supportive of her career. He has his own business priorities that she’s supportive of.”

Moreover, the couple also has big plans for the future, including starting a family.

The 13-time Grammy winner made their engagement public at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a TikTok video shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on July 28, Gaga introduced Polansky as “my fiancé” while they watched a swimming event together.

Gaga and Polansky were first linked romantically in December 2020 after being spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They went public with their relationship shortly after, during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl.