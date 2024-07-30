2024 Paris Olympics drag performance: Jodie Sweetin vs. Candace Cameron Bure

Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure over Olympics drag performance

Jodie Sweetin took her stand on the supporting side of the 2024 Paris Olympics drag performance after former co-star Candace Cameron Bure slammed the act as “disgusting.”



Sweetin took to Instagram and reposted posts to her Story in support of the performance and the drag community after Cameron Bure criticised the routine for “mock[ing] the Christian faith.”

“The drag queens at the Olympics were recreating the feast of Dionysus, not the Last Supper,” read a Sunday post by activist Matt Bernstein, that Sweetin reshared to her account.

“And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what’s the harm?” the post questioned. “Why is it a ‘parody’ and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?”

Bernstein captioned the carousel, “not the last supper but THEY ATE.”

Sweetin, 42, also reshared a video of comedian Walter Masterson explaining the performance’s connection to Dionysus.

“Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history,” the actress cheekily wrote in her story.

However, the clarifications didn’t seem to convince Cameron Bure, 48.

“Many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus,” she wrote, pointing out that Dionysus “is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes [sic] etc.”

She noted, “I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it.”