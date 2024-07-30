Prince William, Kate Middleton share emotional message after attack on children

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued heart-wrenching statement after Southport tragedy.



Two children were killed and nine were injured, six critically, after a knifeman launched an attack at a children's dance workshop.

Two adults are also in a critical condition after being stabbed as they tried to protect children at the Taylor Swift-themed event on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside Police said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent love and prayers to the families lost their loved ones.

Kate and William released their joint statement: "As parents, we can not begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through."

The couple continued: "We send love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in horrid and heinous attack."

William and Kate also paid special tributes to emergency responders as the wrote: "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you the most. W.C"