Kate Middleton, Prince William release first statement after Harry, Meghan's stunts

Kate Middleton, Princess William release first statement

Princess Kate and Prince William have broken their silence with an important message.

In their joint statement, the Prince and Princess of Wales have offered their "huge congratulations" to the athletes who won the first gold medals for Team GB, following Zara Tindall’s Olympic snub.

The couple's delightful words come after Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen landed Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Paris 2024 Games in the Equestrian Eventing Team final.

Princess Kate and William paid special tribute to the team, as well as Tom Piddock who snapped up the first place spot in the men’s cross-country mountain biking, in a post online.



Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, said: "huge congratulations to the Equestrian Eventing Team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning Team GB’s first gold medals! Here’s to more success ahead!”

Kate and William congratulated the Olympic equestrian team after Zara Tindall, who won a silver medal for the sport back at the 2012 London Olympics, was left off the squad.

It is to mention here that Princess Anne's daughter Zara's dreams of returning to the Olympics were dashed in a major career setback, after it was announced that she would not be on the equestrian squad this year. She was planning to gain a spot in the 2024 team, according to her husband Mike who confirmed she was training for the coveted role in 2022.