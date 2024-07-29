King Charles open to Princess Beatrice taking on major role in Royal family

Princess Beatrice does not have a public Instagram page

A PR expert has stated that King Charles is "unlikely to be concerned about Princess Beatrice" if she assumes a more prominent role in supporting the Royal Family.

This year, the Royal Family has faced a shortage of active members due to the King and the Princess of Wales dealing with cancer, which has limited their public engagements.

Princess Anne's brief hospitalization in June has also led her to scale back her typically busy schedule.

With Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle no longer serving as senior members, many observers have suggested that the Duke of York's daughters could step in to assist King Charles.

Recently, 35-year-old Beatrice has appeared at events such as Wimbledon and visited a school independently to promote the importance of skin protection.

Rochelle White, Founder and Creative Director of Rochelle White Communications, discussed Princess Beatrice's recent solo royal engagements with GB News, examining whether they reflect the King's confidence in his niece to undertake royal responsibilities.

She said: “Yes this could be true.

“As she doesn't have a public social media presence there isn't a worry or opportunity for anything to be shared or spoken about on her channels.

“She is just a different type of person and wants to still be seen, but in a way that is right for her and allows her to still take part and have opportunities with the royals.”

Princess Beatrice does not have a public Instagram page, but rather a private account with just 674 followers.

Her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and mother Sarah Ferguson both follow her account. In contrast, Princess Eugenie, aged 34, has 1.8 million Instagram followers on her verified public account.

Both Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie lead private lives with their respective husbands and children.

Eugenie was the first to marry in 2018, exchanging vows with Jack Brooksbank. They now have two sons, three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

Beatrice wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 and became a stepmother to his eight-year-old son Wolfie. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Sienna.