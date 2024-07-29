Prince William ‘disagrees’ with King Charles over major issue

Prince William and King Charles are not on the same page over the peace talks with Prince Harry.

Robert Jobson, a renowned royal author claimed in his book The Princess of Wales: The Biography that the Monarch is in favour of mending bridges with his estranged son like he did with her brother Prince Andrew.



For the unversed, the King of England invited his brother at Christmas last year, which served as a message for William to heal his broken relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

According to Mail Online, the royal expert wrote, "Perhaps the King is subliminally trying to show William forgiving one's brother and giving him a second chance is a strength, not a weakness."



However, Robert believes that the future King "disagrees" with his father and "as for his own brother, as far as he is concerned there is no way back."



Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle, listed himself in the bad books of the senior royal figures due to his bombshell interviews and explosive book Spare.