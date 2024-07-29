Jennifer Lopez issues first statement after Ben Affleck’s shocking move

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's latest move

Jennifer Lopez seemingly responds to Ben Affleck's massive $20 million purchase, hinting at a possible separation between the couple.

The 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share a glimpse of herself spending quality time with her twins Emme and Max soon after husband Affleck bought a new mansion in Los Angeles.

She wrote in the caption, “My whole heart”

The mom-of-two looked stunning as she shared photos from different occasions.

In the first photo, the multi-hyphenate star was spotted posing beside her son, sporting a stylish summertime outfit with her hand tangled around Max.

The second photo featured a casual selfie with Emme as they flashed beaming smiles. JLo could be seen wearing what appeared to be a white t-shirt while her son sported a plaid chequered shirt.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, are already going through marital woes in recent months.

According to sources, Affleck and Lopez listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million ahead of purchasing a new one.

Previously, The Boy Next Door alum threw a Bridgerton-themed party for her 55th birthday, dressing up in a luxurious corset ball gown with Affleck nowhere in sight.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez have officially commented on the status of their marriage despite swirling rumours.