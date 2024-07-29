King Charles breaks centuries-old royal tradition for Prince George

King Charles put his role as a doting grandfather first after his eldest grandson Prince George requested a major change in a centuries-old royal tradition.



Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first-born, George, was one of the pages of honour for the Coronation of King Charles last year in May 2023. According to ancient dress code, the pages of honours wore white knee breeches, which the young prince was not comfortable wearing.

“Prince George wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time. To acquiesce his grandson, the monarch switched the tights for trousers for him.

The role of Page of Honour is usually granted to teenage sons of members of the nobility and gentry, and especially of senior Royal Household members to carry the long and heavy robes.

Another insider revealed that Charles is “very keen to show those in the line of succession, his natural heirs, at the centre of his Coronation.” Hence, despite George, being only nine was honoured with the role, given his “very mature and deep understanding” of his future role.

For the historic royal event, George’s siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also in attendance. While George was given a special role at the ceremony, Charlotte and Louis were seated with their parents.