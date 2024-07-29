Justin Bieber issues update on wife Hailey's pregnancy as due date looms

Hailey Bieber flaunts enormous baby bump in Justin Bieber's social media video

Hailey Bieber is looking forward to welcome her and Justin Bieber’s first child as her due date is seemingly just days away.

The catwalk model, who announced her pregnancy in May, revealed her baby bump in a white dress while attending an outdoor dinner party.

The Canadian pop star took to his Instagram to post an adorable video alongside his model wife as he helped her caress her growing belly.

The couple seemed all smiles as they shared a romantic moment together.

Previously, the Baby singer posted photos of himself nestling up to his wife’s exposed baby bump.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express excitement over the caption-less video.

One user commented, “Wow she’s getting bigger every day! Can’t wait for the gender reveal. She looks beautiful.”

Another chimed in, adding, “Justin Bieber is gonna be a Dad..I’m feeling old.”

A third speculated the baby’s gender, noting, “I THINK IT’S A GIRL”

Hailey has been actively posting about her pregnancy on social media since announcing it earlier this year, while her husband has also increased his online presence lately.