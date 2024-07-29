King Charles abdication plans: Monarch wants to achieve big milestone

King Charles III, who was officially crowned in 2023, is said to be determined to continue his royal duties efficiently even though his doctors and loved ones want him to slow down.

The 75-year-old monarch is reportedly being asked by royal experts and historians to give more responsibilities to heir to the throne William.

A royal insider has claimed: "The King is not in hurry to leave the throne for William as he does not want to mount pressure on him as he's looking after his cancer-stricken wife while continuing his royal duties."

The source added: "The King knows William is already in tense due to his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis."

The insider also revealed: "King Charles has made up his mind to give another chance to Harry.

"He's desperate to make a peace deal between the royal brother."



"The King is trying his best to bring the entire family on the same page during his reign," claimed the source.

On the other hand, royal expert Richard Eden, in the edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, wrote: "There is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," adding, "the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch."

However, he went on saying the truth about the ongoing situation, saying: Harry Meghan "are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions."



The expert added: "As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance."

