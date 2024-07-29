Blake Lively reveals secret passion for floristry meaningful post

Blake Lively offers inside glimpse into her love for floristry

Blake Lively revealed her love of floristry in a reflective post after her appearance at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram on Saturday, July 27 to express her interest in floristry ever since she moved to the big city as a teenager.

Referring to her role as florist Lily Bloom in her upcoming film It Ends with Us alongside Justin Baldoni, she wrote in the caption, "I’ve always thought I was a florist, well before playing one.”

In addition, Lively said she is the “luckiest person on the planet” to avail the opportunity to garden from “scratch” as well as “assemble” fresh arrangements.

The Green Lantern alum said floristry brings her 'straight-up' peace and is a source of multi-sensory joy.

"It’s design, it’s interacting with nature, it’s a multi-sensory joy. Whenever I get the opportunity to garden from scratch and assemble fresh arrangements, I feel like the luckiest person on the planet.”

Opening up about her new project, the actress shared that some of the photos in the carousel are from the set of It Ends with Us.

The upcoming film is slated to release on August 9, 2024, starring Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, and Isabela Ferrer.