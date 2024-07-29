Lady Gaga’s Olympic opening ceremony performance wasn’t live?

Lady Gaga and her 2024 Paris Olympic opening ceremony performance

Lady Gaga’s 2024 Paris Olympic opening ceremony performance is under doubts of being pre-recorded.



According to Deadline, the songstress’s Friday’s opening ceremony performance was not live.

The Grammy Award winner braved rain and bad weather to perform a rendition of Mon Truc en Plumes, as an homage to French singer Zizi Jeanmaire, despite technical issues.

However, the performance was reportedly done just hours before it was broadcast.

Gaga was seen rehearsing on-stage and warming up almost three hours ahead of the ceremony’s start, and then beginning to perform for about an hour, as per the Associated Press.

The outlet reports she waved to the fans while getting off the stage.

Maud le Pladec, the Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremony choreographer, revealed to Variety that Gaga’s surprise bit was the only one that “for safety reasons, we had to pre-record late in the afternoon."

"Once we knew for sure that it was going to rain – we had minute-by-minute updates, we had never watched the weather forecast so closely in our lives.

We assessed that it was going to be too dangerous for performers, even with a few drops of rain. [Gaga] wanted to do it absolutely so we preferred to pre-record it rather than cancel it.”

Pladec added, “The soil would have been slippery. She was wearing heels, very near the water, there were stairs… We had to be extremely cautious.”

According to reports, Gaga watched the performance onscreen from her dressing room.