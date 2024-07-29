How Sofia Vergara’s new romance went from ‘rebound’ to possible engagement

Sofia Vergara was previously married to Joe Manganiello for seven years

Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman could be ready to walk down the aisle together by the end of 2024.

According to a new report by Life & Style, what started as a casual fling has blossomed into something much more serious, with the Griselda star, 52, is considering a whirlwind engagement with the orthopedic surgeon.

“Her intention going into this with Justin was that it was simply going to be a bit of fun to get her over Joe [Manganiello],” a source told the outlet, referring to Vergara’s previous seven-year-marriage with the Magic Mike actor, 47.

The source added, “It’s turned into way more than that. Sofía is a romantic at heart and still believes in marriage and she’s in love. The way she’s talking, they could easily be engaged by the end of this year.”

Before meeting Saliman, the Modern Family alum went through a public split from ex-husband Manganiello in July 2023.

Vergara cited their age difference and differing desires about starting a family as reasons for their split, telling Spanish newspaper El País, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

However, Manganiello disputed her statement in a July 16 interview with Men's Journal, asserting, “That’s simply not true.”

Vergara soon began dating Saliman, who has children of his own, seemingly easing any potential pressure about having more kids.