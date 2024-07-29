Candace Cameron Bure slams ‘disgusting’ Olympics opening ceremony

Candace Cameron Bure upset with Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Candace Cameron Bure seems furious with the 2024 Olympics and its opening ceremony in Paris.



The Full House and Fuller House actress slammed the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on social media.

“I love the Olympic Games,” she began, considering that her husband, former Montreal Canadiens right winger Valeri Bure, and a number of his family members are Olympic medal athletes.

“The Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy. It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title.”

“So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting,” she stated.

“And it made me so sad. And someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me. It makes me mad.’ But I’m more sad, because I’m sad for souls,” she said.

She further added, “So this is my encouragement to you,” she said. “Don’t get tired of doing good. Keep sharing the gospel. And it’s not just for the people that like openly mock God. There’s so many people – there’s Christians out there that say, ‘Well I’m a Christian, it didn’t really bother me.’ Those people need to hear the gospel too.”

“It’s the ones that are lukewarm about it that may think like, ‘Ah – I don’t want to ruffle any feathers. Live and let live. Let people do what they want. I’m just gonna stay in my corner and be quiet about it.'”