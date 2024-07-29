Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman get in celebratory mode

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman happy for breaking box office records

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are in celebratory mode after their new movie Deadpool & Wolverine made record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.



Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported that the movie earned $205 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, making it the biggest R-rated opening of all time.

Ryan, who also co-wrote and produced the movie, shared his honest reaction to the box office news on his Instagram Stories.

“This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend... wow,” wrote the Green Lantern actor.

Ryan’s co-star Hugh, who reprised his role of Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan, also posted a photo on Instagram featuring an edited picture frame that read, “#1 Movie in the world.”

“Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!” wrote the Free Guy actor in the caption.

Several media outlet reported that the new movie earned the eighth-biggest domestic opening of all time, under 2012's The Avengers and joining the ranks of other Marvel movies, like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.



Shawn Levy, the director of the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie, told Variety, “I’m aware of that. We decided early, we’re going to shut out the noise.”

Hugh added, “There’s always pressure, isn’t there? It doesn’t matter what movie you’re doing.”

Ryan told the outlet that the movie-going dramatically changed over the years.

“It’s changed a lot. But people are craving connection. Even last year, [Barbie and Oppenheimer] were huge event movies that people felt compelled to experience together," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is in theatres now.