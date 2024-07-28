Saoirse Ronan finally married to Jack Lowden in a low-key ceremony

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

Saoirse Ronan has reportedly tied the knot with her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden in a low-key ceremony.



The Sunday Independent reported that Saoirse married her longtime partner Jack as only few of their closest friends attended the event earlier this year at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office in Lowden’s native Scotland.

Jack and Saoirse sparked romance rumours after they met in December 2018 when the couple appeared together in the movie, Mary Queen of Scots.

Speaking to The Telegraph in December 2019, Saoirse responded to a question about going out with the person everyone thought they’re going out with.

She replied, “No.”

Even Jack told ES Magazine in February 2019 that he’s “not going to talk about that,” and “doesn’t like talking about that side of life”.

However, the couple were spotted together attending the Australian Open together in 2022, and began to show up on each other’s social media.

In December 2023, Jack posted a selfie with Saoirse while celebrating new year.

Meanwhile, Jack shared videos of himself and Saoirse attending the Glastonbury music festival in England via Instagram Stories.

He also posted a loved-up photo of himself with his arms wrapped around the actress to his grid.