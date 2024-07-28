Kevin Costner dishes out dating rules prior to getting into serious relationship

Kevin Costner reflects on dating rules: Source

Kevin Costner has reportedly dished out some dating rules before getting into another serious relationship amid Christine Baumgartner divorce.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Kevin’s not opposed to dating an actress, but he wants a woman who wants to be loved — not one who’s on the fence about having a real relationship.”

“She must love kids, have a career of some kind, and she must be open to signing a prenup,” shared an insider.

The source added, “There’s no wiggle room on that one.”

The reason Kevin set this prenup rule in place because of his former relationship with his ex-wife Christine from 2004 to 2024. They pair share three children.

Earlier, Christine demanded for a whopping $248,000 per month in child support, arguing that she needed it in order to give their children the same privileges and quality of life they enjoyed throughout their marriage.

At the time, Christine attorney maintained, “Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle.”

However, it was later decided Kevin was only obligated to “shell out $63,000 per month”.

Meanwhile, Kevin had finally moved on with his life after painful split.

The Yellowstone star told the outlet, “I have no choice. My children are looking at me. I can't wilt like a daisy.”

“I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are,” added Kevin.