Kevin Smith discusses why he didn't reconnect with Ben Affleck during marital strain

Kevin Smith explains why he’s not reaching out to Ben Affleck.

Kevin Smith addressed why he has chosen not to contact his longtime friend Ben Affleck during a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE on July 27, Smith revealed that his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, had suggested he reach out to Affleck, in light of reports about marital strain between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.



Smith acknowledged the situation, noting, "Obviously, he's been going through a thing, or at least that's what it says in the press and whatnot."

Despite his wife’s encouragement, Smith decided against reaching out, explaining, "I, being his least trustworthy friend who's very loose-lipped... My wife was like, Oh, you should reach out to him.”

He concluded, “The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot. So when he's in a good place, he'll let me know.”

Kevin revealed his intention to reach out to Ben Affleck as he prepares to begin work on the next installment of the Jay and Silent Bob franchise.

Smith indicated that Affleck might even make an appearance in the new film, although he has not yet been involved in discussions.

“We shoot in the fall, so I'll be reaching out to him,” he said. “He may even come play, but I haven't been anywhere near the situation. I keep reading. You guys have been providing most of the information that I know."