Meghan Markle returns to spotlight with star-studded meetup

Meghan Markle made a head-turning appearance at a business summit in the Hamptons soon after Prince Harry's shocking claims in the ITV documentary, Tabloids On Trial.



The Duchess of Sussex returned to the spotlight as she posed with her friends from Hollywood at the star-studded event, which took place this weekend.

The former Suits actress met her longtime pal Bobbi Brown and designer Misha Nonoo.

In a photo shared by the makeup mogul Bobbi on her Instagram account, Meghan can be seen wearing a chick summery outfit as she enjoyed the evening in New York.

It is important to mention that Meghan had previously collaborated with Bobbi during her Suits days. Now, the mother-of-three reunited with the make-up artist ahead of the launch of her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Notably, the former working royal was last seen on a lunch date with American actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley in Montecito during the birthday celebrations of Kate Middleton and Prince William's son George.

