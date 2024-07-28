BTS continues to break records while serving in military

All BTS members except Jin are busy with their military duties

BTS has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first group in history to surpass 40 billion streams on Spotify.

On Saturday, July 27, Allkpop reported that the iconic all-boy group featuring Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, RM, Suga and V has unlocked the feat as the first group and Asian act in history.

Since their debut in K-pop in 2013 with No More Dreams, the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band has consistently broken records and delivered several chart-topping hits, including Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, FAKE LOVE, and more.

The seven members dominate the K-pop realm both as a group and on an individual level.

All the members, except Jin, 31, are busy with their military duties. After completing his tenure, the oldest member was discharged from the services on June 12.

Despite being in the military, the members prepared ample projects post-military enlistment to keep their fans intact during their time away.

Jungkook recently released Never Let Go for his fans on BTS’ 11th anniversary. V dropped a single, FRI(END)S, in March. Jimin is currently topping the charts with WHO from his second solo album, MUSE.

Earlier in April, Suga released Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE in theatres, while J Hope unveiled a six-part docuseries, Hope on the Street, chronicling his dance journey.

Additionally, RM released his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, on May 24, and Jin is slated to release his debut solo album in the second half of 2024.