King Charles can end feud with Prince Harry in one swift move

Reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry has been a topic of interest since the Duke of Sussex met his cancer-stricken father following the diagnosis.

While there has been no official update on the matter, multiple insiders report that the truce between father and son has one last path of reconciliation left.

According to insider quoted by Page Six, the monarch’s one decision can resolve the years-long rift between the two.

“King Charles can give Harry the security clearance he wants so desperately,” the source said. “As the monarch, he is the ultimate decision maker. That would be how father and son can reconcile.”

The source revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla have not invited Harry and wife Meghan Markle for their annual Balmoral reunion at Sandringham.

The monarch, who is reportedly eager to have a relationship with his grandchildren, has also not extended the invite to the Sussex children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

The Duke has maintained that he will not be bringing Meghan and the children to the UK until he receives official police security, which the Sussexes lost after stepping down from their senior working royal positions.

By the looks of the situation, sources share that the chances of a reunion appear “remarkably slim.”