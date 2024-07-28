Matthew Perry's kind gesture changed Aisha Tyler's career on television

Aisha Tyler recalls sweet moment from Friends

Aisha Tyler looked back fondly on her time on Friends, recalling Matthew Perry’s “sweet” gesture after taping her first episode.

During a candid conversation on And That’s What You Really Missed podcast, Tyler, who was previously a stand-up comedian and had seen her career take off as host of Talk Soup, revealed what it was like to play the role of Dr. Charlie Wheeler, the love interest for Ross and Joey.

Recounting a memorable instance from the show, she recalled how Perry boosted her confidence by sharing some words of encouragement.

She said, “Right before I went out at the end of my first taping, Matthew Perry leaned in and said, ‘Get ready for your life to change.’”

For the unversed, it’s a tradition for the actors of a sitcom to come up after the final scene and take a bow as a display of gratitude and respect for the studio audience.

Rehashing the hysterics, the 53-year-old actress heaped on praises for her late co-star for having a huge impact on her confidence.

She continued, “It was just such a sweet, generous thing to say. It wasn't like, ‘Uh-oh.’ He was like, ‘This is exciting. It's gonna be exciting for you.’ And I never forgot that moment because it really did change my life.”

In addition, Tyler admitted to soaking in all various nuances while on the Friends set as she went on to comment on Perry’s undeniable humour, “I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching 'Perry' work.”

Ever since her work on the iconic sitcom, Tyler has went on to star in various TV series, including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ghost Whisperer, Archer, and Criminal Minds.