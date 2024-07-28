Florence Pugh deems chaotic dynamics in 'Thunderbolts*' as 'Joy'

Thunderbolts*' starring Florence Pugh will premiere on May 2, 2025

Florence Pugh seemingly revealed the must-watch hooker essence of the next Marvel film.

During the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel at San Deigo Comic-Con 2024 on Saturday, July 27, the crowd was jolted with a tantalising trailer of Thunderbolts*, which is slated to premiere on May 2, 2025.

"The joy of watching them [this team of former villains] is that they don’t play well together," Pugh, 28, shared as she went on stage at San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H.

With the upcoming super hero film, Sebastian Stan is returned to the big screen as Bucky Barnes, The Winter Soldier meanwhile, Pugh will helm the new flick as Russian Black Widow Yelena Belova.

At the comic con event when the panel moderator asked the cast about what makes the movie stands out, Stan, 41 and David Harbour both agreed it’s Pugh.

"This one right here," they pointed to their co-star.

In addition to Pugh and Stan, Harbour comeback to the screen as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the recruiter of the titular superheroes, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Notably, fans got the first glimpse of Thunderbolts* at the 2024 Comic-Con, where the movie was originally announced two years earlier at Comic-Con 2022.