Jennie Garth reflects on loss of Shannen Doherty: 'Still grieving'

Jennie Garth opened up about her and Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty's bond

Jennie Garth is still coping with the grief of losing a friend and sister following Shannen Doherty’s death.

According to The Mirror US, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered her late co-star in an episode of The View on Friday, July 26.

"There so much I would love to say about Shannen, it’s still really very fresh," she shared, replying to Joy Behar’s question about how she is doing and her life after the Charmed actress.

The Let's Be Clear… podcast host died on July 13 at the age of 53 following a long battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

"Still managing the whole grieving process," continued Garth, whose full name is Jennifer Eve Garth. "But it is sad, it’s sad for all of us [90210 cast]."

"We were brothers and sisters, and we still are," the 52-year-old actress added. "And what a bond we all have."

In addition to Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin were also at the Friday panel.

As for Beverly Hills 90210, the teen drama lasted for ten seasons, during which Shannen only stayed on the show for some of its runs, while Garth, who played Kelly Taylor, appeared throughout all ten seasons.