Meghan Markle leaves Montecito for New York after Prince Harry's show

Meghan Markle flies to New York

Meghan Markle has taken a big step as she flied to New York soon after her husband Prince Harry's latest interview in which he hinted at making peace with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's yet to officially launch her American Riviera Orchard brand, said goodbye to Montecito and his family for a new journey.

Meghan jetted to New York on Friday to attend a star-studded business summit in the Hamptons.

The former Suits star, who's desperate to launch her new project, is said to be attending the lavish event to mingle with some of the industry's finest, including Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow.



The 42-year-old former Suits actress is said to have been present at the annual G9 Ventures Summer Summit, hosted by influential broker Amy Griffin. The annual gathering invites some of the biggest names in business to Griffin's sprawling home, valued at over $13million.



Meghan, according to Page Six, flew into the summit from Santa Barbara alongside her close friend and makeup expert Victoria Jackson. Other expected guests included makeup legend Bobbi Brown and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima.

As per reports, Reese Witherspoon and other celebrities were also in attendance, along with actresses Laura Dern and Mariska Hargatay, and shapewear founder Sara Blakely.

Meghan's move comes day after Harry's statement, in which he expressed his concerns about his family's security in the UK. The Duke also sent a hidden message of reconciliation to Princess Kate and King Charles by showing concerns about their cancer diagnosis and treatment.