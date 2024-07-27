‘The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke feels ‘sad’ ahead of final season

Eric Kripke will miss The Boys cast after final season, 'I genuinely love this cast. We really are a family'

Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, reflected on his bittersweet thoughts as the series is near its end.

In an interview with People on Friday, July 26, at the San Diego Comic-Con, the American writer expressed his satisfaction with wrapping up the show as the team wanted.

"I'm really grateful and happy that I get to end the show on our terms," he told the outlet one of many things he is happy about in the series. "That's really rare. Frankly, it's the first time I've been able to do it,"

"So it just really, it really is exciting for the creative. But I'm also sad," noting that he knew the Prime Video series would end one day, but it’s just something he is not looking forward to.

"I genuinely love this cast. We really are a family," he says ahead of the fifth and final season.

"I'm successfully blocking it for now," Kripke said about the outburst of emotions, "but like, when we all eventually go our separate ways, I'm gonna be a mess."

The Supernatural producer’s remarks about The Boys series came after the streaming platform premiered the finale episode of its fourth season.