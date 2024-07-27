William holds reservations with King Charles despite Kate Middleton's efforts

Kate has helped Prince William repair his relationship with King Charles

Despite the respect Prince William has for King Charles III, he still holds reservations about him.

While the heir to the throne William now enjoys a close relationship with his father, he has carried emotional scars from a difficult childhood into adulthood.

It is understood that his wife, Princess Kate, has played a significant role in easing tensions between the father and son.

As outlined in the new biography Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate is described as an "instinctive peace-maker" and a "calming influence" on her husband, contributing to their strong marriage.

Additionally, Kate has helped Prince William repair his relationship with King Charles, whose actions during William's childhood had a "detrimental impact" on him.

In a passage published by the Mail Online, royal correspondent Jobson revealed: "One reason his marriage works so well is that — like the Queen Mother — Catherine is a calming influence on her spouse. An instinctive peace-maker, she has smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past."

He continued: "In recent years, they have become much closer,' said a senior source. 'He also respects his father and his devotion to service, but he feels the fact his father put work first had a detrimental impact on him when he was growing up and didn't help their father/son relationship'."

The explosive new biography, which you can purchase from August 1 onward, tells 'the full story of how Catherine, the Princess of Wales, became the widely admired woman she is today, offering a closer look at her life inside a 'modern-day fairytale'.

As per the biography description: "Her self-deprecation, willingness to laugh at herself, solid work ethic - along with her husband, William, warmth, and accessibility - this Royal Family 's dynamic duo have become the most popular members of the Royal Family.

"But it's not come without its fair share of commentary and scandal, particularly with recent revelations on the relationship of the 'Fab Four' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as her own health scares."