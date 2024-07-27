Ben Affleck hints to go back to Jennifer Garner after divorce from JLo

Following his split from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is reportedly searching for a luxurious new home in an exclusive Los Angeles neighbourhood.



The actor has been renting a high-end property in Brentwood, near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence, but is now looking to upgrade to a more opulent area, according to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg.

It should be mentioned that Lopez and Affleck have been living apart for a while.

According to the tabloid, they even put their pricey $68 million Beverly Hills house up for sale in May for just $60 million.

After they were allegedly spotted together for the final time in public back in March, speculations about their allegedly problematic marriage started to circulate in May.

Not even at their second wedding anniversary have the pair been spotted together in public since then.

According to a previous article, Affleck left the couple's house last month.

He didn't even show up for Lopez's 55th birthday celebration, which had a Bridgerton theme and was held earlier this week.

A source close to them was quoted saying to the publication: "They will never stop loving each other, however, she can't control him, and he can't change her."