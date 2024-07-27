Prince William receives new title after Harry upsets King Charles

Prince William continues to be in the good books of King Charles after Prince Harry seemingly upset the Monarch by publicly announcing that he would not bring his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex expressed his serious concerns over the security of his family in the UK amid reports of the King's desire to meet his grandchildren.

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales has received the heartfelt title of a 'hands-on dad' after he stepped up his duties as a doting father amid Kate Middlton's cancer treatment.

A royal expert, Robert Jobson wrote on MailOnline that "nothing is more important" for the future King of England than being a "hands-on dad" and "wrapping his children in love."

Speaking of William's relationship with his eldest son Prince George, the royal commentator further shared, "George, who insists on dressing like his father when he accompanies him, is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms."

"If he ever appears awkward or overwhelmed, his dad is always close by to put a protective hand on his shoulder," Robert stated.

Notably, the father-of-three let his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis build a heartwarming bond with their grandpa during his battle with cancer.