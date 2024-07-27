Princess Anne takes major decision as Olympic kicks off

Princess Anne has decided to avoid giving interviews in future about her horse accident, claimed a royal expert.

For the unversed, the Princess Royal has been recovering from her head injuries caused by a horse at Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, June 23. However, the hardest-working royal has partially resumed her royal duties.



In conversation with GB News, a royal commentator Gareth Russell revealed that King Charles' sister is not a "self-pitying' kind of person.

He said, "I don't think we'll see a big sit-down interview where she discusses the horseriding accident at all. I don't think it's really in her nature."

The royal expert added, "That being said, she's often quite candid in interviews, so if she's asked about it, she might talk about it."

"But I'd be very surprised if she felt that it was in the public's interest or beholden of her to sit down and talk about the incident where she was injured. I don't think that's in her personality or track record," Gareth shared.

Notably, these comments came amid Princess Anne's 12-day trip to Paris for the Olympic Games.

The hardest-working royal, who is the president of the British Olympic Association, did not attend the opening ceremony of the sports event in person.

On the other hand, Princess Charlene stunned in a Louis Vuitton jumpsuit as she arrived at the ceremony with her husband Prince Albert.