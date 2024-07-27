Meghan Markle's Netflix show at risk due to Prince Harry new stunt

Meghan Markle has issued a stern warning ahead of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's forthcoming project will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertainment and friendship."

However, PR expert Andrew Bloch shared that the former Suits actress might face serious challenges in making her "too important to fail" show a huge success.

In a conversation with Fabulous magazine, the PR guru also claimed that Prince Harry's previous controversial book Spare and his new bombshell interview might create more difficulties for Meghan.

He said, "All eyes will be on Meghan’s new show delivering big numbers for Netflix."

The publicist stated, "They signed a $100 million (£77.7 million) deal with Harry and Meghan in 2020 and are looking for a return on their investment."

Andrew stated that the streaming giant "will promote the show heavily, however, will be acutely aware of the fierce competition in the cooking and home space."

"This combined, with the fact that this is a new avenue for Meghan and comes off the back of Harry’s Spare backlash, will add to the pressure," the expert further shared.