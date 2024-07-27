Kate Middleton rules Prince William after receiving prestigious title

Princess Kate shows off her authority over Prince William with clear signal

Kate Middleton has shown off her authority over Prince William with clear signal at a huge royal event after receiving a new prestigious title.

The Princess of Wales, who's currently battling cancer, expressed her power over William as she took the reins at an important engagement.

It happened when the couple celebrated St Patrick's Day with the Irish Guards in 2023 - the first time for Kate in her new role as Colonel of the regiment.



Princess Kate took over the important role from future King William, who was the Irish Guards' former Colonel, but now holds the same job with the Welsh Guards as Prince of Wales.



Body language expert Darren Stanton, on behalf of Betfair Bingo, said: "Kate appeared very confident as she exited from the car, while William accompanied her in the vehicle."

The expert went on: "She tends to opt for these superhero colours when she wants to be perceived in a powerful way. As this was Kate’s first appearance as Colonel of the regiment, she clearly wanted to state her position and make herself known amongst the crowds in the bold colour.



"During the appearance, Kate appeared extremely confident in her posture and stance. Meanwhile, William seemed more reserved in his approach, possibly because he did not want to overshadow his wife," said the expert.

Stanton added: "Obviously, William is used to these types of events after being in the army, however, Kate clearly took the engagement in her stride."