Kylie Jenner makes big confession amid Timothee Chalamet's marriage rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet first sparked romance rumours in early 2023

Kylie Jenner seemingly hints at her burgeoning romance with Timothee Chalamet amid their wedding rumours.

On Thursday, July 25, The Mirror US reported that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul reflected on her life with the Dune star during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

"This year has been amazing for me," she said in a confessional snippet from the recent episode.

"I'm at a really good place right now," the 26-year-old billionaire continued, sharing how confident she has been feeling recently since shutting down the naysayers. "Confidence-wise, having kids really helped me."

"They don't care what you look like, they don’t care what you wear, they just love you for who you are," referring to the trolls she previously encountered about her looks.

Her confession comes after a source claimed Kylie and Chalamet, 28, are making plans to tie the knot.

"He and Kylie are in a very serious relationship and could wind up as husband and wife," a source told The US Sun.

The lovebirds first sparked romance rumours in early 2023 following Kylie’s breakup with Travis Scott.

Though the two haven't publicly acknowledged their relationship, the Wonka star has been spotted on several dates with the reality TV star.

They were seen kissing at Beyonce’s concert and spending time together during a holiday getaway.