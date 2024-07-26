Royal family turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's plea

Roya family turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's plea

The British royal family does not seem to be impressed with Prince Harry's new tactics to attract their attention as King Charles and other royals have turned a deaf ear to the Duke's plea.

The royal family have continued their 'not to complain and not to respond' mantra to shun Harry's latest statement.

The Duke of Sussex seemingly asked his relatives to address the issues as a family amidst his deteriorating ties with the senior members of the Firm in his ITV interview on Thursday.

When Becca Barry asked the royal: "To what extent do you think your determination to fight the tabloids destroyed your relationship with your family?"



Harry responded as saying: "It is certainly a central piece to it. It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.

"I have made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done."



Harry went on extending an olive branch to the royals, saying: "It would be nice if we did it as a family."

However, King Charles, Prince William are fed up with Harry's narrative as the believe their reaction to the Duke's claims would works as fuel to the fire in already worst situation.

Previously, Harry extended a helping hand to King Charles because he got 'scared' by the Monarch's cancer diagnosis. He wasted no time and visited to the King at the Clarence House in London on February 6 after the 75-year-old personally informed him about his serious medical condition.

Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "I’m told that he immediately wanted to do something practical to help, but he will have known that his offer to help could be made safe in the knowledge that it would be rejected," Tom said.