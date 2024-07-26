Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman erupt Comic-Con crowd with unexpected move

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige surprise fans

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, playing the titular roles in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, thrilled fans at Comic-Con with a surprise screening of the movie just hours before its world premiere.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds, Jackman, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige sent fans into a frenzy at San Diego Comic-Con with the unexpected screening on Thursday, July 25.

"We’ve been all around the world with this movie, but the icing on the cake is right here, right now," The Wolverine star declared during the biggest panel for Deadpool & Wolverine.



Additionally, Marvel Studios shared highlights from the night on their official Instagram stories.

"Should we show the damn movie?" Levy exclaimed during the panel, to which Reynolds responded, "I think we should."

"One thing I have to note is that we’re going to show you this movie and we’re going to watch it with you," the Deadpool star explained, prompting cheers from the crowd.

The following slides showed Feige, Reynolds, and Jackman's reactions to the fans.

"That was astoundingly the best movie experience of my life," raved Feige.

"This screening f---ing changed my DNA," Reynolds added, acknowledging the love the fans poured in at the moment. "That was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen since 2015 to being here now."